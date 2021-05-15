Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus3Inter MilanInter Milan2

Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan: Late Juan Cuadrado penalty edges dramatic clash for hosts

Juan Cuadrado
Juan Cuadrado's first-half strike was his first Serie A goal this season

Juan Cuadrado scored a late penalty to keep Juventus' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive with a dramatic victory over Inter Milan after playing with 10 men for 35 minutes.

The referee awarded two first-half penalties following VAR reviews, before sending off Juve's Rodrigo Bentancur and Inter's Marcelo Brozovic later.

Giorgio Chiellini's own goal to take it to 2-2 was also reviewed by VAR, before Cuadrado won and scored a penalty to put Juve two points above Napoli in Serie A.

Fifth-placed Napoli travel to Fiorentina on Sunday (11:30 BST) and can regain fourth place going into the final matchweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot for Juve, whose league crown was taken off them by Inter this month.

Romelu Lukaku made it 1-1 at the other end with another penalty before Cuadrado's thumping strike deflected in for Juve's second just before the break.

Bentancur's second yellow card meant Juve went down to 10 men and manager Andrea Pirlo brought off star man Ronaldo with over 20 minutes to play.

Chiellini thought he was tugged by Lukaku as he poked in an own goal to make it 2-2 but the referee showed him a yellow card for holding the Belgian following a VAR review.

Just as Juve thought their Champions League qualification hopes had taken a huge blow, Ivan Perisic was deemed to have clipped Cuadrado in the box.

The Colombian stepped up to score the winning penalty before Inter's Brozovic was shown a second yellow for a late challenge on the match-winner.

Champions League qualification remains out of Juventus' hands and their final game of the season is against Bologna on Sunday, 23 May.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 85mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 90mins
  • 30BentancurBooked at 55mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forDemiralat 70'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forMorataat 70'minutes
  • 44KulusevskiBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 10Dybala
  • 14McKennie
  • 19Bonucci
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 53Andrade Sanches Correia
  • 77Buffon

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniBooked at 77minsSubstituted forVecinoat 80'minutes
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 90mins
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 73'minutes
  • 36DarmianBooked at 23minsSubstituted forPerisicat 45'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Young
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij.

  10. Booking

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

  14. Booking

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty Juventus. Juan Cuadrado draws a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Booking

    Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Juventus 2-2 Inter Milan (Romelu Lukaku).

  20. Goal!

    Own Goal by Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus. Juventus 2, Inter Milan 2.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan37277384345088
2Atalanta37239590454578
3AC Milan36236772413175
4Juventus37229673373675
5Napoli36234983404373
6Lazio362151061511068
7Roma37178126456859
8Sassuolo361511105955456
9Sampdoria36137164854-646
10Hellas Verona361110154345-243
11Bologna361010164859-1140
12Udinese361010164152-1140
13Fiorentina36912154757-1039
14Genoa37912164658-1239
15Spezia37911175070-2038
16Cagliari3699184358-1536
17Torino36714154968-1935
18Benevento36710193873-3531
19Crotone3663274491-4721
20Parma36311223877-3920
View full Italian Serie A table

