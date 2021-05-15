Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to have represented Sweden

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of this summer's European Championship because of a knee injury.

The 39-year-old was recalled to the Sweden squad in March after coming out of international retirement.

A post on Sweden's official Twitter account said Ibrahimovic had told coach Janne Andersson he could not play at Euro 2020 because of his injury.

He suffered the problem playing for AC Milan in a win at Juventus on 9 May.

Ibrahimovic, who has netted 62 times for Sweden and is his country's record goalscorer, was substituted after 66 minutes during the 3-0 victory over Juve.

He marked his return to international football after a five-year absence with an assist when Sweden beat Georgia in a World Cup 2022 qualifier in March.

The Euros take place between 11 June and 11 July, having been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.