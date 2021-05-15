Last updated on .From the section Welsh

George Horan celebrates after giving Connah's Quay an early lead at Penybont

Connah's Quay Nomads retained the Cymru Premier title with a 2-0 victory at Penybont on the final day of the regular season.

George Horan's header from Aeron Edwards' cross gave Connah's Quay the perfect the start after four minutes.

Edwards' header with 15 minutes remaining settled any nerves and sealed a second successive title for Andy Morrison's side.

Nomads' victory meant that New Saints' 2-0 win over Bala Town was in vain.

For the first time in nine years, the Welsh title was decided on the final day, with Nomads going into the weekend holding a two-point lead over Saints.

Ben Clark put Saints ahead on nine minutes against Bala, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Ryan Harrington was red carded for a foul on Anthony Kay.

Adrian Cieslewicz doubled Saints' lead early in the second half but their hopes of a 14th title were finally extinguished by their former midfielder Edwards' goal at Penybont.

Edwards' goal not only secured Nomads' second Cymru Premier but significantly earned him a 10th title-winning medal.

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 15 May

Championship Conference

Barry Town United 3-2 Caernarfon Town

Penybont 0-2 Connah's Quay Nomads

The New Saints 2-0 Bala Town

Play-off Conference

Cardiff Met 2-1 Flint Town United

Haverfordwest County 2-0 Cefn Druids

Newtown 0-4 Aberystwyth Town