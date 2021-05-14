Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Clark Robertson has held signing talks with Aberdeen, with the Rotherham defender at Cormack Park earlier this week to meet manager Stephen Glass. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers defender Connor Goldson joked that goalkeeper Allan McGregor thanked him for all the clean sheets this season after being named SPFL Player of the Year. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Callum Hendry is set for a summer return to St Johnstone with no contract offer from Aberdeen, where he has spent the second half of the season on loan. (Courier) external-link

Interim boss John Kennedy says he expects Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet to be on Celtic's radar this summer, but says any transfer business will be down to the new manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says manager in waiting Eddie Howe must be afforded the level of clout that allowed Martin O'Neill to push through the signings he wanted. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are to seek discussions on striker Odsonne Edouard since his call up to the France Olympic squad clashes with Champions League qualifiers early next season. (The National) external-link

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano returns to play his final game for Hibs today after missing the midweek victory at Aberdeen on compassionate grounds after the flight from Germany carrying his pregnant wife and son was turned back en route to Tel Aviv as a result of the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander refuses to rule out summer transfer move for former Fir Park striker Louis Moult, who has been released by Preston and hasn't played since August 2019 after suffering a knee ligament injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass sees Aberdeen's trip to Ibrox today as their final chance to show what they are about - and spoil Rangers' title party. (Press & Journal) external-link