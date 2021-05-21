National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v King's Lynn Town

Match report to follow.

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00BromleyBromley
  • AltrinchamAltrincham15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00YeovilYeovil Town
    Match cancelled
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00WeymouthWeymouth
  • StockportStockport County15:00WokingWoking
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00BarnetBarnet
  • WealdstoneWealdstone15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United40249769343581
2Torquay40239866372978
3Stockport402013767313673
4Hartlepool402110962402273
5Notts County4019101159401967
6Wrexham4018101258391964
7Chesterfield401961556411563
8Bromley401712115951863
9Eastleigh3917111147371062
10Halifax40188146051962
11Dag & Red40178155145659
12Solihull Moors39176165146557
13Boreham Wood401316115143855
14Maidenhead United391411145755253
15Yeovil40157185563-852
16Aldershot40156195359-651
17Altrincham39119194156-1542
18Weymouth40116234564-1939
19Wealdstone4097244493-4934
20Woking4088243964-2532
21King's Lynn3978244288-4629
22Barnet3966273186-5524
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

