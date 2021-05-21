Sutton United v Hartlepool United

First Half begins.
Sutton UnitedSutton United0HartlepoolHartlepool United0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 5-3-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|41
|24
|10
|7
|69
|34
|35
|82
|2
|Torquay
|41
|23
|10
|8
|68
|39
|29
|79
|3
|Stockport
|41
|20
|14
|7
|68
|32
|36
|74
|4
|Hartlepool
|41
|21
|11
|9
|62
|40
|22
|74
|5
|Notts County
|41
|20
|10
|11
|62
|40
|22
|70
|6
|Wrexham
|41
|19
|10
|12
|63
|42
|21
|67
|7
|Chesterfield
|41
|20
|6
|15
|58
|42
|16
|66
|8
|Bromley
|41
|18
|12
|11
|62
|53
|9
|66
|9
|Eastleigh
|40
|18
|11
|11
|48
|37
|11
|65
|10
|Halifax
|41
|19
|8
|14
|62
|52
|10
|65
|11
|Solihull Moors
|40
|18
|6
|16
|55
|47
|8
|60
|12
|Dag & Red
|41
|17
|8
|16
|52
|47
|5
|59
|13
|Boreham Wood
|41
|13
|16
|12
|51
|44
|7
|55
|14
|Maidenhead United
|40
|14
|11
|15
|58
|57
|1
|53
|15
|Yeovil
|41
|15
|7
|19
|58
|67
|-9
|52
|16
|Aldershot
|41
|15
|6
|20
|55
|62
|-7
|51
|17
|Altrincham
|40
|12
|9
|19
|45
|59
|-14
|45
|18
|Weymouth
|41
|11
|6
|24
|45
|67
|-22
|39
|19
|Wealdstone
|41
|9
|7
|25
|45
|97
|-52
|34
|20
|Woking
|41
|8
|9
|24
|40
|65
|-25
|33
|21
|King's Lynn
|40
|7
|8
|25
|45
|93
|-48
|29
|22
|Barnet
|40
|6
|7
|27
|33
|88
|-55
|25
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
