National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United0HartlepoolHartlepool United0

Sutton United v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 6John
  • 8Davis
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 15Eastmond
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 25Olaofe
  • 28Wilson
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 10Beautyman
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 13House
  • 17Sho-Silva

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13James
  • 23Sterry
  • 2Cass
  • 4Liddle
  • 15Johnson
  • 26Francis-Angol
  • 8Featherstone
  • 7Donaldson
  • 14Holohan
  • 11Oates
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 10Molyneux
  • 18Williams
  • 27Elliott
Referee:
Simon Mather

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United412410769343582
2Torquay412310868392979
3Stockport412014768323674
4Hartlepool412111962402274
5Notts County4120101162402270
6Wrexham4119101263422167
7Chesterfield412061558421666
8Bromley411812116253966
9Eastleigh4018111148371165
10Halifax411981462521065
11Solihull Moors40186165547860
12Dag & Red41178165247559
13Boreham Wood411316125144755
14Maidenhead United401411155857153
15Yeovil41157195867-952
16Aldershot41156205562-751
17Altrincham40129194559-1445
18Weymouth41116244567-2239
19Wealdstone4197254597-5234
20Woking4189244065-2533
21King's Lynn4078254593-4829
22Barnet4067273388-5525
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC