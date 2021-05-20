Swansea City v Barnsley

Swansea won both league matches 2-0 against Barnsley this season before their 1-0 play-off first-leg win at Oakwell

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's play-off second leg with Barnsley.

The Welsh side have a 1-0 advantage ahead of the game that will see 3,000 supporters return to the Liberty Stadium for the first time in 443 days.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael says he will pick his starting XI on Friday morning as he looks to engineer a first win against the Swans this season.

Former Norwich City striker Carlton Morris could come into the Tykes team.

The 25-year-old impressed after coming on as a substitute in the tight first-leg contest won by Andre Ayew's goal in front of 4,000 fans at Oakwell.

Both sides are targeting the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, 29 May.

Cooper is hoping the return of Swansea supporters can provide inspiration to his side, who finished fourth in the Championship.

"It was great to have supporters back in the stadium (in the first leg), there was a great atmosphere. It felt real again," he said.

"It was a reminder to us all how important supporters are and how much we've missed having spectators in the ground.

"Now we've got the opportunity to do the same in our own stadium. It's something to really look forward to.

"It's been long overdue. It is something to look forward to and to cherish. We are excited about it.

"We've got to get motivated to play well in front of the fans.

"We've definitely missed them, it hasn't been the same without them. I think it'll be more positive going forward when we get full crowds back. We've got to really focus in on giving the supporters something to cheer."

Tykes seek elusive Swans win

Barnsley boss Ismael is looking to end a run of poor results against the Swans. All three games this season between the two sides were extremely close, but the Tykes have lost all three without scoring.

Ismael wants his side to begin the second leg as they ended the first.

"We need to start the game on Saturday like we did the second half at Oakwell, that control, that intensity, it is what we need from the first whistle," he said.

"Swansea didn't play their best game, but they were focused and disciplined and did the simple things properly.

"I think we are well prepared, we know what we need to do and this is the play-offs - anything can happen.

"Yes, we have lost three times against them. But if we win on Saturday that is all that matters. That is our job, our focus.

"The pure focus is Saturday in Swansea and being clinical in our performance. Then we can get the result that we want."

Swansea were beaten at the semi-final stage last season despite taking a 1-0 first-leg lead to Brentford and Ismael is hopeful his side can do as the Bees did.

"They (Swansea) are one of the strongest teams in the Championship, but if we score we hope to make them nervous. This is our purpose," he added.

"Swansea will this time have their fans with them, but it's not always an advantage. It is an emotional feeling. We have to focus on the game plan and try to score as quick as possible, and then let's see."

Swansea boss Cooper says his side must look to win the second leg, rather than try to protect their advantage.

"You've got to approach the game as you normally would," he said.

"It doesn't suit our style or identity to play for a draw. Our idea going into games is to try and control the game with and without the ball.

"There's a lot at stake, but that's just part of the preparation.

"We're aware there's a 1-0 lead and a draw benefits us, but I don't think you can go into the game thinking about that too much. It's just really focusing on what the game plan is."