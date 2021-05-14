Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon players congratulate double goalscorer Andy Hall after his first strike

Andy Hall scored twice as Glenavon beat Warrenpoint Town 4-0 to tighten their grip on seventh spot and a place in the end-of-season European play-offs.

Hall rose unmarked to head home Robert Garrett's left-foot delivery from the right in the 29th minute.

Defender Danny Wallace's attempted clearance from Daniel Purkis's cross flew spectacularly into the net on 36.

Hall netted with a stunning right-foot free-kick from outside the area on 70 and Purkis slotted home in added time.

Glenavon had won all three previous league meetings between the sides this season by a single goal and were always in control of this encounter at Mourneview Park.

Danny Wallace spectacularly finds his own net for Glenavon's second goal

After a tepid opening, Hall opened the scoring just before the half hour mark with his close-range header, leaving the visitors to rue some poor defending in failing to clear.

Peter Campbell fired wide soon after and then the unfortunate Wallace could only watch as he sent the ball lopping over the head of his goalkeeper Andy Coleman.

Hall's outstanding free-kick flew past the despairing arm of Coleman into the top corner to extend the hosts' advantage.

Purkis drilled a shot wide of the target after latching onto Garrett's through ball but made no mistake deep into injury-time, tapping in from a few yards out after Coleman had spilled Matthew Snoddy's cross.

Gary Hamilton's side now enjoy a six-point cushion over eight-placed Premiership side Ballymena United, who travel to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.