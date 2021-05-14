Having fans at the Scottish Cup final is now "at risk" due to Glasgow remaining in Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, says national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch.

The Scottish government gave the green light for 600 spectators to attend the showpiece between St Johnstone and Hibernian at Hampden Park on 22 May.

But after a spike in cases in the south side of Glasgow - where the stadium is located - the city will not move down to Level 2, which allows for 500 fans.

"The situation now I'm afraid is that there is no travel in or out of Glasgow," Professor Leitch told BBC Scotland's Drivetime programme.

"That's just been announced so we haven't had time to talk to the SFA yet. We will of course do that.

"But the rules are no travel in or out for non essential reasons. So that would put at risk, I would've thought, fans coming in and out. And Level 3 stadia can't have anybody in them."

The Scottish FA had applied for 2,000 fans to attend the match earlier this week, given Hampden's limited capacity due to construction works for the European Championships taking place next month.

But due to 1.5m social distancing rules, the government only approved a crowd of 600.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon then announced on Friday afternoon that Glasgow, along with Moray, would not drop to Level 2 restrictions due to a rise in cases amid concern about the new Indian variant of the virus.

Asked if having fans at the final was not under significant risk, Professor Leitch said: "I think it is. We need to sit down with them and I wouldn't want to make that decision outwith talking to ministers and the SFA but it would seem difficult to do that at Hampden with the present restrictions.

"So if the SFA come up with an innovative idea - and I know it's very, very short notice and I know it's difficult for everybody - but it means outside Glasgow fans won't be able to go and the levels don't allow people in the stadia."

Could the final be moved?

With St Johnstone, from Perth, and Hibernian, from Edinburgh, contesting the final the match could yet be moved outside Glasgow to facilitate the return of fans.

After the SFA initially said that Hampden would not be able to host supporters for the final back in March, the governing body approached Scottish Rugby about potentially using Murrayfield in Edinburgh, but the SRU said the stadium was unavailable due to continued Pro14 Rainbow Cup commitments.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, meanwhile, offered up the use of Pittodrie for the final, with both Hibs and St Johnstone initially open to changing venue.

More to follow.