David Luiz joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in 2019

Brazilian centre-back David Luiz will leave Arsenal this summer.

The 34-year-old met with club officials on Friday when it was decided to sever ties after two years at Emirates Stadium.

Luiz has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season but the Gunners feel they need to look towards the future after a torrid campaign.

It is not known whether the former Paris St Germain and Chelsea defender intends to remain in England.

Luiz, who joined from London rivals Chelsea for £8m in August 2019, has missed Arsenal's last three games with a hamstring injury.

Mikel Arteta's side are ninth in the Premier League.