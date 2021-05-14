Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aluko joined Aston Villa in January of 2020

Eniola Aluko has left her position as sporting director at Aston Villa to pursue a position in US Women's Soccer.

The former England women's striker became Villa's first sporting director in January 2020 and was tasked with overseeing the club's women's teams.

Villa thanked Aluko, 34, and said she is leaving for an "exciting role".

"I am very grateful to Aston Villa Women for giving me the opportunity to begin my transition from playing into a sporting director role," said Aluko.

The former Birmingham, Chelsea and Juventus striker added: "It has been such a valuable experience to help the club during its first season in the Women's Super League and I was delighted that we were able to secure our top-flight status.

"I am sure Aston Villa Women will continue to grow and become a powerful force in the women's game."

Villa have seen head coach Gemma Davies, interim manager Marcus Bignot and now Aluko all leave the club within the space of a week after sealing their status in the WSL.