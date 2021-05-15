Chairman Mehmet Dalman says Cardiff are seeking to add 'more quality' despite financial constraints

Cardiff City intend to keep hold of "key striker" Kieffer Moore, although chairman Mehmet Dalman admits every player has his price.

The 28-year-old Wales forward scored 23 goals in 52 appearances this season and will be a key part of his country's Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

"We have no intention of losing our key striker whatsoever," Dalman said.

"There's nothing to consider here. There have been no offers, there's been no interest."

Although Dalman said there have been no bids, he admits Cardiff could be tested.

"When it happens, if it happens, these are things we'll consider... everything's for sale - it's just a matter of price," he added.

"If anything we'd love him to commit to us and have another go next season."

Although Cardiff fell short of the Championship play-offs, Moore's partnership in attack with Wales team-mate Harry Wilson - on loan from Liverpool - was a high point and Dalman would be keen to have him back along with fellow Anfield loanee Sheyi Ojo.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore gave Cardiff a potent goal threat last season

Dalman also said that although money is tight after a year hit by the coronavirus, the Bluebirds would seek to strengthen for the next campaign and praised manager Mick McCarthy - who took over in January after Neil Harris was sacked.

"We have identified three or four targets. A couple of offers have gone out - I believe as of this afternoon one was accepted - but we'll see what happens," added Dalman, speaking to Radio Wales Sport.

"It's no secret - we need to bring more quality into the team.

"Harry Wilson was a great acquisition for us last season. In fact I would say that the window last season was one of our best with the quality of people we were able to bring in, albeit on loan, and we need to fill those positions.

"We have lost at least two key players who were on loan.

"We need a striker to support Kieffer up top, who's done a brilliant job for us; we still need a wide left, something creative in the middle - these are the minimums that we will have to consider.

"Liverpool knows our desire to have him back - in fact both of them back - we'd love to have them on loan back.

"But Harry Wilson is on the last year of his contract and I would imagine Liverpool will be looking to sell him.

"If there was any change in the circumstances there, I'm pretty confident Liverpool would let us know.

"You cannot legislate for the future. All we know is we need to be a lot more prudent, cut our costs down to a level where we are not a burden on the principal, which is Vincent (Tan), and yet keep the core of the team in place for us to be able to compete for at least play-offs for next season; and add players into the squad which are well thought out, as we did in the last window.

"I really do think that was our best window we've had for a long time.

"So it just makes us a little bit more focused, a little bit more prudent and a lot more disciplined and Mick's great at that.

"Mick can work with restrictions like this and he will work as hard as he can in the interests of the club, as all our managers have done."

