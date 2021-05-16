Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Shannon O'Brien fired Leicester level on the stroke of half-time

Leicester ruined Casey Stoney's farewell as they knocked Manchester United out of the Women's FA Cup.

Stoney, who resigned as United coach earlier this week, saw her side twice surrender leads against the Foxes.

Jess Sigsworth's opener was cancelled out by Leicester's Shannon O'Brien on the stroke of half-time.

Jane Ross restored the Reds' lead, but two goals in as many minutes from Hannah Cain and Natasha Flint earned Leicester a shock victory.

It marked a stunning weekend for Leicester after the club's men's side lifted the FA Cup for the first time in their history on Saturday.

United enjoyed the better of the opening half-hour without managing to break down a solid Leicester defence, although Sigsworth, Martha Harris and Ross all went close.

Sigsworth opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, latching onto Leah Galton's pass to fire in from close range before racing towards the touchline with several team-mates to embrace their departing coach.

However, United were stunned in first-half stoppage-time when O'Brien collected the ball inside the box and made space to steer a low equaliser beyond Mary Earps.

Stoney's side looked sluggish at the start of the second period but regained the lead on the hour when Ross cut inside and beat Kirstie Levell at her near post with a left-foot drive.

United substitute Ona Batlle was denied a third soon after when Sam Tierney cleared her effort off the line.

But the hosts paid the price for some sloppy defending as Cain collected a loose back-pass to make it 2-2 on 70 minutes - and, almost immediately from the restart, Flint burst through to slide the winner into the far corner.