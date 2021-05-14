Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene will bring you both live play-off action and highlights of the final Scottish Premiership card of the season on a busy weekend.

The action starts on Saturday with Dundee v Raith Rovers in the second leg of the Premiership play-off semi-final at 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland.

After that, James McFadden and Shelley Kerr will pick over Saturday's top-six games at the later time of 22:20 on BBC One Scotland. And Michael Stewart and Richard Foster will do the same on BBC Scotland at 19:15 on Sunday.

You can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and on the BBC Scotland website.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 16:00 on Saturday and 15:00 on Sunday.