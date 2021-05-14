Last updated on .From the section Football

Brazil won the tournament in 2019, their ninth Copa America trophy

The BBC will broadcast all 28 games from the 2021 Copa America tournament.

The competition, which begins on 13 June and is being hosted by Colombia and Argentina, will feature the 10 teams in the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

Nine-time winners Brazil will defend their title from 2019 when they beat Peru in the final.

The tournament will be streamed across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The Copa America was due to take place in 2020, just one year after the last one, after Conmebol decided to reformat the competition calendar so it would take place in the same year as the European Championship.

Among the players set to take part are Brazil's Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, Argentina's Lionel Messi and the Uruguay strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

The tournament, which is being held across two host nations for the first time, sees teams split into two groups of five where the top four of each move on to the quarter-finals.

The final is in Barranquilla, Colombia, on 10 July.

Group A: Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay

Group B: Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru