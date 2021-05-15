Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niall Currie resigns as Carrick Rangers manager

Niall Currie has resigned as manager of Irish Premiership side Carrick Rangers.

Currie became boss after Carrick's relegation from the Irish Premiership in 2018 and led the club to an immediate top-flight return.

Carrick lost 2-1 to Portadown on Saturday and are 11th in the table after winning just five of their 36 matches this season in a difficult campaign.

"It is with a real heavy heart that circumstances have come," said Currie.

"The club have been brilliant and I've mostly loved every second of it. I'd like to thank the supporters, first and foremost. They have been fantastic from day one.

"I'd like to thank the players, it has been a great three years and I've enjoyed myself immensely with these boys. They've been wonderful with me and this is with a really heavy heart."

The 48-year-old, who previously had stints in charge of Ards and his hometown club Portadown, led Carrick to eighth place in the table in the curtailed 2019-20 season.

Currie signed a contract extension in October which was set to take him through to the end of the 2022-23 season at Taylors Avenue.