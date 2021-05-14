Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carla Ward led Birmingham City to three wins and six draws in their 22 Women's Super League matches

Carla Ward has resigned as Birmingham City head coach and will leave the club after Sunday's Women's FA Cup tie with Southampton.

Ward, 37, took over at the start of the season having previously been in charge at Sheffield United.

Blues finished second-from-bottom of the Women's Super League table, avoiding relegation on the final day.

Ward's season in charge was dogged by off-field problems over playing and training conditions at the club.

Last month players wrote to Birmingham City's hierarchy to protest at the differences in facilities and resources provided for the women's team and the men's side at the club.

In January, they pulled out of a WSL fixture at Tottenham because of a shortage of available players due to injury, and were only able to name one substitute for the return game on the final day of the season.

The team also had some fixtures at their Damson Park home postponed this season because of the poor condition of the surface.

And Blues had a point deducted for fielding an ineligible player in their draw with Reading on 25 April.

"When I walked through the door last August, with the opportunity to manage in the WSL for the first time, I couldn't have predicted what the next year would look like," Ward told the club website. external-link

"It's been some journey and one I'm immensely proud of.

"I've been so fortunate to work with a group of players who have delivered every single day, taught me so much and are a credit to the club and the WSL."

Blues general manager Sarah Westwood added: "I would like to put on record my thanks to Carla for her efforts and dedication to the position throughout the season.

"It has been a challenging year given the absence of Bluenoses from any of our fixtures, with Carla galvanising the players and staff to achieve what nobody outside of the football club deemed possible.

"We respect her decision and wish her all the best for the future."