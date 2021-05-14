Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County's takeover by Spanish businessman Erik Alonso is off.

Alonso's No Limit Sports Limited company agreed a deal to buy the club on 7 April but has since been unable to complete the transaction.

It is the second failed takeover at Pride Park this year after Rams owner Mel Morris called off the sale of the club to Derventio Holdings in March.

Derby, managed by Wayne Rooney, avoided relegation from the Championship this season by a point.

However, on Tuesday the English Football League won part of an appeal against the club over some of its accounting policies, with a points penalty or fine possible.

