Matty Blair joined Cheltenham last summer after four years at Doncaster Rovers where he spent three seasons in League One

Cheltenham Town midfielder Matty Blair has agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two champions.

The 31-year-old featured in all but two of the Robins' league games this season as they returned to the third tier.

The club has also offered contracts to Scott Flinders, Max Harris and Sean Long as manager Michael Duff prepares his squad for League One football.

But Alex Addai, Chris Clements, Dan Bowry, Tahvon Campbell and Tom Chamberlain have all been released.

"It's always difficult," Duff said external-link of the club's retained list.

"You're emotionally invested, as are the players, and after such a big high to then have the horrible conversations of we will or we won't be offering contracts is difficult.

"We thank all of the players who are leaving us and will always remember the roles they played in helping us to achieve promotion and to make history. We wish them all the best for the future."