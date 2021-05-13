Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are considering summer moves for Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet and Bologna's Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey, with both players presented to manager-in-waiting Eddie How as potential targets. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Permission for 600 fans to attend the Scottish Cup final is "a slap in the face to Scottish football in general and to fans of Hibs and St Johnstone in particular", says a source close to talks between the SFA and government. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are lining up a move for Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who will soon be out of contract. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard insists recruitment never stops at Rangers as he looks to add extra depth to his squad for their title defence after a "magical season". (Daily Record) external-link

Southampton have joined the list of clubs interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who is approaching the final year of his contract in Glasgow. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic winger James Forrest is convinced that departing captain Scott Brown is a future manager of the club in the making. (Daily Record) external-link

Having missed five months of action through injury, James Forrest has stressed he is in peak condition and eager to continue playing this summer as he prepares for Celtic's final game of the season before Scotland manager Steven Clarke selects his provisional squad for Euro 2020. (Herald) external-link

Veteran Hibs defender Darren McGregor impressed when replacing Ryan Porteous for Wednesday's win at Aberdeen but says, if fit, his younger team-mate deserves to the play in the Scottish Cup final. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder Iain Vigurs insists Ross County cannot afford to play for a draw at Motherwell on Saturday, although a point is all they need for Premiership safety. (BT.com) external-link