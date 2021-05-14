Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City beat Reading in the 2011 Championship play-off final to win promotion to the Premier League.

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: Barnsley v Swansea Venue : Oakwell, Barnsley Date : Monday, 17 May Kick-off : 20:15 BST Coverage : Live audio commentary BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Swansea City travel to Barnsley on Monday, 17 May in the Championship play-off semi-final before a second leg at Liberty Stadium on Saturday, 22 May.

The winners will play either Brentford or Bournemouth at Wembley on Saturday, 29 May for a place in the Premier League.

Can Swansea repeat their 2011 success and regain their place in the top flight which they lost in 2018?

Will they go further than last season's unsuccessful play-off bid?

This is your chance to tell us what you think will happen.

Last year Swansea won the first leg of their play-off against Brentford 1-0 at home, only for a 3-1 loss in London to send the Bees to Wembley.

In this campaign Steve Cooper's side beat Barnsley 2-0 both at home and away in the regular season, and finished fourth in the Championship.

However they are fourth favourites with bookmakers to come through the play-offs after winning only three of their last 11 games, while Barnsley surged into the top six thanks to a remarkable run which began in early February.

Brentford go into the play-offs on the back of a 12-game unbeaten stretch, while Bournemouth put together an eye-catching seven-match winning streak before finishing the regular season with three straight defeats.