Greenock Morton v Airdrieonians

Hand ball by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fox
- 2Ledger
- 3Fjørtoft
- 4McLean
- 16Strapp
- 17Lyon
- 8McGinn
- 18Blues
- 11Oliver
- 14Salkeld
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 5McGinty
- 10Nesbitt
- 12Orsi
- 15McGuffie
- 19Colville
- 27Hynes
- 31Wylie
Airdrieonians
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Currie
- 4KerrSubstituted forThomsonat 30'minutes
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 19Walker
- 17O'ReillyBooked at 58mins
- 2Turner
- 3McCann
- 26McKayBooked at 57minsSubstituted forRoyat 59'minutes
- 11Robert
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 10Roy
- 12Sabatini
- 13Ritchie
- 20McNeil
- 21Stokes
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Morton).
Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brian McLean (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Leon McCann.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Salkeld (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Alistair Roy replaces Jack McKay.
Booking
Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians).
Booking
Jack McKay (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen McGinn (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack McKay (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).
Thomas Robert (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).
Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians).