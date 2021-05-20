Last updated on .From the section League One

Blackpool are chasing a return to English football's second tier for the first time since 2015

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says he is still wary of Oxford United despite his side's 3-0 lead going into the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final on Friday.

Ellis Simms scored twice in Blackpool's win on Tuesday to boost their hopes of promotion to the Championship.

"We scored three at Oxford so why can't they come here and score three goals?" Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Nothing but our best, prepared and ready to go, will be good enough."

Victory in the play-off semi-finals will send Blackpool through to the League One play-off final at Wembley on Sunday, 30 May and leave the club 90 minutes from a return to English football's second tier after a six-year absence.

In that time, the club have gone through financial troubles and come under new ownership but Critchley has turned around their fortunes on the pitch, with Tuesday's impressive performance symbolic of their transformation.

"Straight away the message after the game was we need to finish the job off," he added.

"The excitement is we're at home, in a good position in a two-legged tie and we're playing in front of our supporters."

Oxford staying positive despite deficit

Despite his side's three-goal deficit heading into the second leg, Oxford boss Karl Robinson is optimistic about their chances of pulling off a stunning comeback.

Last season the club reached the play-off final where they were defeated by Wycombe, and Robinson has instructed his side to be positive ahead of the return meeting.

"We've scored three or more goals 14 times this season and it's only the promoted teams who have scored more than us so there's an awful lot of factual information we can draw upon," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Going into this second leg, we can still take a lot of positivity into it. It took us 16 minutes to score three goals away against Gillingham this season and we've got 90 minutes.

"But at every stage through this, we have to respect the opposition, that's absolutely critical.

"We don't have to score early, we don't have to chase it. We know what we have to do and what we need to achieve.

"If we pull this off, it'll be an occasion people at this football club will remember for the rest of their lives."