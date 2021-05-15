Steven Gerrard says Rangers has "grabbed" him and is a club "like very few in the world" after his side lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy.

A thumping 4-0 victory over Aberdeen completed an unbeaten league season and sparked what the manager expects to be a "messy" few days of celebrations.

It is a first top-flight title in a decade for the Ibrox club and a first trophy in Gerrard's three-year stint.

"As a kid, I thought it was one club for life," he told Sky Sports.

"I've come through at Liverpool and had a career there which I'm immensely proud of. I came up here with my eyes wide open to learn about the club.

"I had a good idea from the outside but this has grabbed me. It's a club like very few in the world. This has got a special place in my heart. I'm happy here. I had to make a lot of sacrifices family wise, but I want more.

"I wanted to enjoy this moment because it's been a long time since I've smelled this success and the Champagne. I absolutely stink right now but it feels really good and I want more of it."

Gerrard spent his entire playing career with Liverpool before the former England midfielder left his role as a youth coach at Anfield to join Rangers in May 2018.

The 40-year-old says Rangers' 55th Scottish title - their first in a decade - must be "the launchpad" to more success.

Rangers finished last season 13 points behind Celtic but finished 25 ahead this time. Gerrard says getting recruitment right was the secret to overhauling their rivals this season and it will be again next term.

"We got the last window right, then it was about using the hurt to drive us on more," he said.

"The way last season was curtailed, it gave us a chance to reset. From the first day of pre-season, they guys have given me everything and more."

"You can see the last few games that we're short in certain areas. I've had some really interesting meetings with the board and they're with me, they'll back me and we'll go again."