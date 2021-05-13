Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jadon Sancho is the first English player to score in the German Cup final

Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland each scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed RB Leipzig in the German Cup final.

Sancho, 21, who curled in the opener and tapped in a third before the break, is the youngest player to score twice in the showpiece match.

Haaland added the second and rounded off the scoring late on after Dani Olmo's consolation.

Dortmund have now won the competition five times.

Julian Nagelsmann, who is taking charge of Bayern Munich next season, had been hoping to sign off with his and Leipzig's first piece of major silverware.

But by the end of the evening his opposite number Edin Terzic (38 years and 195 days) had become the youngest manager to lift the DFB-Pokal since Thomas Schaaf (38 years and 43 days) for Werder Bremen in 1998-99.

The result never looked in doubt after Dortmund scored three times in a blistering first-half performance.

England winger Sancho set them on their way with a superb curled finish, with Haaland adding to his considerable reputation by outmuscling Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano before calmly slotting in the second.

Sancho then tapped in a third, while Haaland registered his 39th goal in 39 games at club level this term with a late miskick that deceived Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.