Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland each scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed RB Leipzig in the German Cup final.
Sancho, 21, who curled in the opener and tapped in a third before the break, is the youngest player to score twice in the showpiece match.
Haaland added the second and rounded off the scoring late on after Dani Olmo's consolation.
Dortmund have now won the competition five times.
Julian Nagelsmann, who is taking charge of Bayern Munich next season, had been hoping to sign off with his and Leipzig's first piece of major silverware.
But by the end of the evening his opposite number Edin Terzic (38 years and 195 days) had become the youngest manager to lift the DFB-Pokal since Thomas Schaaf (38 years and 43 days) for Werder Bremen in 1998-99.
The result never looked in doubt after Dortmund scored three times in a blistering first-half performance.
England winger Sancho set them on their way with a superb curled finish, with Haaland adding to his considerable reputation by outmuscling Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano before calmly slotting in the second.
Sancho then tapped in a third, while Haaland registered his 39th goal in 39 games at club level this term with a late miskick that deceived Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 5UpamecanoBooked at 45mins
- 23Halstenberg
- 44KamplSubstituted forForsbergat 62'minutes
- 22MukieleSubstituted forLaimerat 62'minutes
- 25OlmoBooked at 81mins
- 8HaidaraSubstituted forHenrichsat 70'minutes
- 7Sabitzer
- 19SørlothSubstituted forPoulsenat 45'minutes
- 11Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forNkunkuat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 6Konaté
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 18Nkunku
- 21Kluivert
- 27Laimer
- 33Martínez
- 39Henrichs
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 90mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 22BellinghamBooked at 25minsSubstituted forT Hazardat 45'minutes
- 23CanBooked at 15mins
- 8DahoudBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDelaneyat 74'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forBrandtat 90+2'minutes
- 9HaalandSubstituted forReynaat 90+2'minutes
- 7SanchoBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMeunierat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 32Reyna
- 36Knauff
- 40Drljaca
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
