Spanish La Liga
GranadaGranada1Real MadridReal Madrid4

Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: Real win to keep La Liga title dream alive

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored 22 La Liga goals this season, his second best total in a league campaign for Real Madrid

Real Madrid beat Granada to keep the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

The defending champions are two points behind Atleti with two games to go.

Luka Modric gave Real the lead from Miguel Gutierrez's scooped pass and Rodrygo scored with a fine solo goal.

Veteran Jorge Molina gave Granada hope but Eden Hazard set up Alvaro Odriozola and moments later Karim Benzema scored into an empty net from 40 yards after a goalkeeping error.

Real's two first-half goals were assisted by players born in the 2000s, Gutierrez - making his first La Liga start - and Marvin Park, who had a spell on Tranmere's books as a child.

Atletico Madrid could win the title on Sunday if they beat Osasuna and Real fail to beat Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona, who are four points behind Atletico, host Celta Vigo.

Line-ups

Granada

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 2Foulquier
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6SánchezSubstituted forPérezat 81'minutes
  • 17Marín Ruiz
  • 8EtekiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forQuinaat 67'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 4Gonalons
  • 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forMarínat 67'minutes
  • 14Vico VillegasSubstituted forSoroat 54'minutes
  • 11MachísSubstituted forSuárezat 54'minutes
  • 23MolinaBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez
  • 7Suárez
  • 12Quina
  • 13Escandell
  • 18Marín
  • 26Soro
  • 28Sanchez
  • 35Santos da Costa

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 28Akinlabi ParkSubstituted forOdriozolaat 45'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 38mins
  • 6NachoBooked at 63mins
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 62'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10ModricBooked at 49mins
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 62'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Odriozola
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 31Blanco
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Domingos Quina (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Granada CF).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Granada CF. Adrián Marín tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adrián Marín (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Molina.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).

  13. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Molina (Granada CF).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Domingos Quina (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Casemiro.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Alberto Soro (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Nehuen Pérez replaces Germán Sánchez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid36248463234080
2Real Madrid36239464273778
3Barcelona36237683364776
4Sevilla36235852292374
5Real Sociedad3615111054371756
6Real Betis361510114648-255
7Villarreal361413955421355
8Celta Vigo361311125153-250
9Ath Bilbao361113124639746
10Granada36136174561-1645
11Osasuna361111143645-944
12Cádiz361110153353-2043
13Levante36913144353-1040
14Valencia36912154652-639
15Alavés36811173254-2235
16Getafe36810182642-1634
17Huesca36712173452-1833
18Real Valladolid36516153251-1931
19Elche36612182954-2530
20Eibar36612182847-1930
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories