Match ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.
Real Madrid beat Granada to keep the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.
The defending champions are two points behind Atleti with two games to go.
Luka Modric gave Real the lead from Miguel Gutierrez's scooped pass and Rodrygo scored with a fine solo goal.
Veteran Jorge Molina gave Granada hope but Eden Hazard set up Alvaro Odriozola and moments later Karim Benzema scored into an empty net from 40 yards after a goalkeeping error.
Real's two first-half goals were assisted by players born in the 2000s, Gutierrez - making his first La Liga start - and Marvin Park, who had a spell on Tranmere's books as a child.
Atletico Madrid could win the title on Sunday if they beat Osasuna and Real fail to beat Athletic Bilbao.
Barcelona, who are four points behind Atletico, host Celta Vigo.
Line-ups
Granada
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 2Foulquier
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 6SánchezSubstituted forPérezat 81'minutes
- 17Marín Ruiz
- 8EtekiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forQuinaat 67'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 4Gonalons
- 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forMarínat 67'minutes
- 14Vico VillegasSubstituted forSoroat 54'minutes
- 11MachísSubstituted forSuárezat 54'minutes
- 23MolinaBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 3Pérez
- 7Suárez
- 12Quina
- 13Escandell
- 18Marín
- 26Soro
- 28Sanchez
- 35Santos da Costa
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 28Akinlabi ParkSubstituted forOdriozolaat 45'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 38mins
- 6NachoBooked at 63mins
- 35Gutiérrez
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 62'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 10ModricBooked at 49mins
- 25RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 62'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 19Odriozola
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- 31Blanco
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Domingos Quina (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luis Suárez (Granada CF).
Post update
Offside, Granada CF. Adrián Marín tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adrián Marín (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Molina.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jorge Molina (Granada CF).
Post update
Attempt saved. Domingos Quina (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Casemiro.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alberto Soro (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Nehuen Pérez replaces Germán Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.