Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Champions Rangers will look to complete an unbeaten Scottish Premiership season as it reaches its final weekend, but the main drama is poised to be elsewhere.

The only score to settled as the top six complete their programme on Saturday is the head-to-head for fifth place between St Johnstone, ahead on goal difference but hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, and visitors Livingston.

With Hamilton Academical effectively relegated on Wednesday, the Lanarkshire side can consign visitors Kilmarnock to a play-off on Sunday.

The Ayrshire outfit must win that one and hope Ross County fail to take anything away to Motherwell if they are to avoid facing the winners of Saturday's semi-final between Championship sides Dundee and Raith Rovers.

Hibernian v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 BST)

Hibs clinched third place with a midweek victory at Aberdeen and manager Jack Ross has said he plans to rest players before the Scottish Cup final.

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will end his five-year stint at Easter Road, with the Israel international moving on under freedom of contract.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown is also set for a farewell, making his last Celtic appearance at the home of his first club before the midfielder joins Aberdeen.

Adam Montgomery may retain his place at left-back after an impressive debut against St Johnstone and fellow teenager Karamoko Dembele is pushing for a start after netting his first goal as a substitute in the same game.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "From our point of view, it's Ofir's final game before he moves onto a fresh challenge it will be an emotional day as well, particularly given what he has contributed here.

"It's important for us we try to give him a fitting farewell by winning the game."

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor: "There is going to big changes here in the summer so the guys who will be here are still playing for places, so I don't think it will be a nothing game.

"Everybody will be going out to try to impress and with the Euros coming around, you will be trying to find some form and keep your fitness going."

Did you know? Hibs have not lost at home to Celtic in the league since returning to the top flight in 2017 (2W 4D), while Celtic are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Hibs in all competitions.

Rangers v Aberdeen (12:30)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says midfielder Scott Arfield has an "outside chance" of being fit to play a part on the day the champions get their hands on the Premiership trophy.

However, Borna Barisic is "very unlikely" to return, while fellow full-backs Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey remain suspended.

Defender Connor Goldson is 20 minutes away from the 5,000-minute barrier having started and finished all of Rangers' 55 games so far this season.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox. Joe Lewis (rib), Ross McCrorie (ankle), Ash Taylor (knock), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson: "I'm glad to finally put this football club back where it belongs. Having met so many people in Glasgow and so many fans, it's been a tough journey for this club and the supporters. I know it will be a special day for them.

"Our main priority is to go the season unbeaten. I think it would be a special achievement for this football club. We don't want to be lifting the trophy on a sour day."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Historically, successful Aberdeen teams went to Glasgow and won games, so that's the aim.

"If it doesn't happen at the weekend it doesn't mean it ain't going to happen next year. So it's important that we show some intent."

Did you know? Rangers are looking to become the first side to finish a Premiership season unbeaten since Celtic in 2017 and become the first since 2004 to win all of their home games, while Aberdeen have not beaten their hosts in seven meetings.

St Johnstone v Livingston (12:30)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has "three or four" players back in training after positive Covid tests and isolation for their close contacts hit preparations for their Scottish Cup semi-final win and midweek loss to Celtic.

Livingston have no fresh injury worries for the trip to Perth. Robby McCrorie is set to remain out with a niggle. Gavin Reilly is back running after a hamstring injury but his season is over, while Keaghan Jacobs and Steve Lawson remain sidelined with foot injuries.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I probably won't get my full squad back until the middle or the end of next week.

"The good thing about the lads that are out is they are all feeling great. They are all sitting in the house bored. I think they can run up and down their stairs. I'm expecting a couple of 5km runs round their living room."

Livingston midfielder Josh Mullin: "It's exciting going into the last game of the season having something to play for. Obviously we would have liked to have had that wrapped up a few weeks ago but it wasn't to be.

"If anybody had offered the boys top six and thrown in a cup final, you would have bitten their hand off for that."

Did you know? Livingston have lost three games in succession and are without a win in six away games, while St Johnstone go into the game with the worst home scoring rate in the division - nine - since they themselves managed just 10 goals in Perth in 2010-11.

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (12:00)

Hamilton boss Brian Rice says he has a couple of players carrying knocks, but Ronan Hughes returns from suspension.

Ryan Fulton (knee), Scott Martin (leg), Marios Ogkmpoe (hamstring), Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin) are all still out.

Kilmarnock have reported no fresh injury problems. Nicke Kabamba is back running after a hamstring injury but is not expected to feature again even if their season is extended into the play-offs.

The visitors need to win and hope Ross County lose to avoid the play-offs.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "We will be as professional as we can, our mindset will be right and I will be demanding that, first from myself and then from my players.

"We won't be trying to do anyone any favours, we just make sure we do the best for Hamilton."

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: ""Ross County know they only need a point, but it doesn't alter the fact that I always felt we had to go to Hamilton and win.

"If Motherwell win and we win, we know we are safe."

Did you know? Hamilton have not won in eight home games and have not scored in their latest three, while Kilmarnock, who have lost on their latest three visits to the Fountain Of Youth Stadium without scoring, have won one of the last eight away games.

Motherwell v Ross County (12:00)

Allan Campbell may have played his final game for Motherwell after rolling his ankle early in the midweek draw with Dundee United. There will be no comebacks for Motherwell's long-term absentees.

Ross County boss John Hughes hopes defenders Leo Hjelde and Alex Iacovitti will be fit for the trip to Lanarkshire. Both players picked up knocks in the win over Hamilton on Wednesday night.

Connor Randall (thigh strain), Callum Morris and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring) remain out.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I'm delighted with how the players have performed over the last two or three months but we want to finish it off well. We know it's a massive game for Ross County but it's got to be a big game for us as well."

Ross County manager John Hughes: "We still have plenty work to do. It is going to be difficult but we are more than capable."

Did you know? Motherwell unbeaten in four games at home, winning all three in the league, while County arrive having secured their first back-to-back wins since the opening two weeks of the season and are seeking back-to-back away wins in the top flight for the first time since 2015.

St Mirren v Dundee United (12:00)

Eamonn Brophy returns to the St Mirren squad after missing the last game against his parent club Kilmarnock. Teenager Dylan Reid could be back after his school exams.

The Buddies are looking to finish seventh, which would be their highest placing since 1989, but defeat would put them down to ninth.

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly is set for a long-term lay-off after snapping his cruciate ligament in Wednesday's draw with Motherwell.

Peter Pawlett and Florent Hoti are also doubts after picking up a knocks in that match while Benjamin Siegrist (broken wrist), Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Obviously we want that seventh spot but Motherwell are in the driving seat.

"We are going to have to have our wits about us but we want to finish the season on a high. There is always something to play for. I stress that to the players before every game, there are no meaningless games in football."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "Mark (Connolly) is a lad of brilliant character and personality and he will fight forward and get back. But it is a tough time right now and he'll need a lot of support."

Did you now? United are unbeaten in their previous three visits to Paisley.

