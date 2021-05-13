Last updated on .From the section Preston

David Nugent will feature in the League Two play-offs for Tranmere

Preston North End have released five players, including strikers Louis Moult and David Nugent.

Moult, 28, joined from Motherwell in January 2018 and scored seven goals in 36 league appearances but has not featured since August 2019 because of a knee injury.

Nugent, 36, who is on-loan at League Two Tranmere, scored once in 24 league games in his second spell at the club.

Billy Bodin, Josh Ginnelly and Graham Burke have also been released.

Forward Bodin, 29, played just five times this season, while Ginnelly, 24, and Burke, 27, have spent this campaign on loan at Hearts and Shamrock Rovers respectively.