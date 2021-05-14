Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

It's the final Sportscene Predictions of the season - can Amy Irons hold on to beat the pundits?

The Nine presenter holds a slender 30-point lead going into the concluding round of matches so we've gone back to Chick Young, the joint highest-scorer so far, to see if he can overhaul that deficit.

AmyChick
Hibernian v Celtic1-22-2
Rangers v Aberdeen2-03-0
St Johnstone v Livingston0-11-0
Hamilton Acad v Kilmarnock0-11-2
Motherwell v Ross County2-01-1
St Mirren v Dundee United2-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hibernian v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chick's prediction: 2-2

Rangers v Aberdeen (Sat, 12:30)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chick's prediction: 3-0

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat, 12:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chick's prediction: 1-0

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chick's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Ross County (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chick's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Dundee United (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chick's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Stuart Kettlewell110
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Stephen Robinson50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Tam Cowan50 & 20
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30 & 10
Stephen O'Donnell30
Charlie Adam20
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley20 & 10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,560
Pundits1,530
Amy v Pundits
P34W11D10L13

