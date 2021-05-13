Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United fans protested against the club's owners - the Glazer family

Hundreds of Manchester United fans protested against the club's ownership at Old Trafford in the hours leading up to their home match against Liverpool.

The fixture was postponed due to protests on 2 May and similar scenes were expected before Thursday's game.

The United team arrived at around 14:00 BST in order to ensure stadium access.

Liverpool arrived around 19:00 BST on unmarked buses after the club's official bus was blocked by protesters on a street close to the stadium.

It is unclear if the club's official bus was used as a decoy but police arrived at the scene shortly after it was blocked.

Reacting to protests before the re-scheduled fixture, the club's former player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "Let us be clear with what we are seeing, which is effectively Manchester United turned into a prison.

"It's a devastating image for the club and its brand around the world."

The game became the first fixture in Premier League history to be postponed due to fan protests when it was called off earlier this month.

Fans broke into the stadium on the day and police were injured by fans, with one man arrested this week.

The protests followed United's decision, along with five fellow Premier League clubs, to join the European Super League (ESL), before subsequently all pulling out.

United co-chairman Joel Glazer has since written to the club's supporters and is expected to meet with fans when the season ends.

Fans used smoke cannisters outside Old Trafford

A substantial police presence was in place around the stadium