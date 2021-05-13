Highlights: Celtic 4-0 St Johnstone

St Johnstone have confirmed "an ongoing situation with Covid-19" as they prepare for the Premiership climax and Scottish Cup final.

Manager Callum Davidson was only able to name five of seven substitutes for Wednesday's 4-0 defeat away to Celtic.

The Perth club say "a number" of players will be back for Saturday's final league game.

But Saints add that they are "in constant dialogue" with the Scottish FA and the Scottish government.

Prior to Sunday's cup semi-final win over St Mirren, St Johnstone announced that two players had tested positive for Covid-19 and two others had been advised to isolate despite testing negative.

Five first-team regulars were missing from the squad at Hampden, with four more absent at Celtic Park.

"As always, the health and wellbeing of everyone at the football club will be our priority," Saints' head of football operations, Scott Boyd, said ahead of Saturday's visit by Livingston.

Fifth-top St Johnstone lead the visitors on goal difference and, if it stays that way, the Perth side will be guaranteed European football next season.

Saints signed goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal on an emergency loan from Hearts last week and an early mistake from the Czech led to the opening goal at Celtic Park.

Following the heavy defeat and asked about his preparations for the final against Hibernian on 22 May, manager Davidson said: "It's very concerning.

"We're doing our best with everybody, we're not experts on it, so we're trying to get as much help as we can to make sure we're all safe. We followed government guidelines and it's paramount we keep them safe."

Davidson expected three or four players to return to training on Thursday.

"The good news is that they're all asymptomatic, so they are not suffering at all," he said. "We must try to stamp it out and we can't let it fester until next week."

And Davidson is still hopeful he will have a full squad for Hampden minus injured left-back Scott Tanser.

"That's why we're trying to shut the place down as much as we can and test people as often as we can to make sure everyone is safe," he added. "It will probably be socially-distanced training, but it's important to get the players out on the grass as quickly as possible."