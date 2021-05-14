Steven Gerrard (left) has lifted Rangers above city rivals Celtic this season

It's more than two months since Rangers clinched their 55th Scottish league title, but Steven Gerrard's side play their final game of the season hunting further markers of their Premiership dominance.

The manager's call after Wednesday's clinical 3-0 win at Livingston was to create "a legacy" by establishing some new landmarks following Saturday's final game of the season at home to Aberdeen.

Rangers prepare to officially lift their first major trophy in a decade on Saturday, but what else can they achieve?

Reach the 100-point barrier with a draw - a feat the Ibrox club have never achieved and one last done when Brendan Rodgers' Celtic gathered 106 in 2016-17.

Become the first side to go an entire top-flight campaign unbeaten since Celtic that same season.

Win all 19 home league games in a season and become the first team to do so since Martin O'Neill's Celtic, who won 26 consecutively between 2002 and 2004.

Beat Celtic's clean-sheet record of 25 for a 38-game season (set in 2011-12) and match their city rivals' all-time record of 26, set in 1913-14.

Beat Celtic's achievement from that same season of only conceding 14 goals in a league campaign, with a clean sheet.

Rangers have not lost to Aberdeen in seven meetings, having won all three of their encounters this season. The visitors have not scored in their four most recent visits to Ibrox and are guaranteed to finish in fourth place.

"There is one more game to go and I'd like us to finish really strongly and basically put a season's worth into it and hopefully we can break that 100 points and remain unbeaten," Gerrard said.

"We've almost had the perfect league campaign and I'm excited for the players and for the supporters, more than myself. But it is a really satisfying place to be as a manager, knowing what the players have delivered this season."

'People thought the job was too big'

Rangers ended Celtic's quest to win a historic 10 titles in a row, but fell short in their bid to match their rivals' erstwhile dominance of the cup competitions after exiting the League Cup and Scottish Cup in the quarter-finals.

However, that disappointment will be salved when the trophy is in their hands come Saturday afternoon.

Some at Ibrox might have wanted success sooner but, just over three years after Gerrard left his youth coaching role with Liverpool, silverware is finally theirs.

"I think from the outside, not many people believed I was the right person," the former England captain said on Friday. "I understood people saying I was a rookie and inexperienced and that the job was too big, I get all that.

"But when Rangers came I mentioned the feeling... I had a vision and I saw that opportunity to try and get to this point of becoming a champion and getting Rangers back where they belong.

"Now it is about trying to add to that, to improve on that and that is the challenge for us all moving forward."

The next stage of that challenge comes in the Champions League qualifiers, which Rangers will enter at the third qualifying round at the beginning of August.

But first, Gerrard and his players will enjoy the celebrations that come with establishing themselves as Scotland's pre-eminent team.