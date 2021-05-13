Last updated on .From the section QPR

Jordy de Wijs' one goal for QPR last season sealed a 3-2 derby win over London rivals Millwall

Queens Park Rangers have signed Dutch defender Jordy de Wijs from Hull City on a permanent deal, after a successful loan spell this season.

De Wijs joined Rangers on loan in January, and the former PSV Eindhoven centre-half went on to make nine appearances for Mark Warburton's side.

The 26-year-old centre-half has now signed a three-year deal after the Rs paid an undisclosed fee to Hull.

"I can't wait to play many more games for QPR now," he told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully the fans can come back next year and we can make something happen together.

"During the second half of the season, we were excellent and overcame many top teams. I think we have shown why we should be fighting at the right end of the table next year."

De Wijs scored three goals in 76 games for the Tigers before he fell out of favour and moved to West London.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.