John Robertson is taking up a new position with Inverness Caley Thistle

John Robertson is returning to Inverness Caledonian Thistle to take up the position of sporting director while the club seek a new manager.

Former boss Robertson, 56, was granted compassionate leave in February after a family bereavement.

Neil McCann took over on a temporary basis, steering the Highlanders away from relegation trouble to a fifth place finish in the Championship.

The club say Robertson will work on a "number of specific projects".

Chief executive Scot Gardiner added that he would be "a great help to the board and myself and his love of the club and the city will help drive us on".

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle have started the process of replacing Robertson in the dugout by inviting applications for the position of head coach.

The former Hearts, Ross County and Livingston boss managed the club between 2002-04 before returning in 2017.