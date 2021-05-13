Wrexham are ninth in the National League, a point off the play-offs.

Wrexham will be at a disadvantage by not having fans at their remaining home games, says manager Dean Keates.

The National League have confirmed home fans will be allowed to attend games between 17 May and the end of the season, including play-offs.

Wrexham have not been included in Welsh Government's test events.

"There's no doubt about it, be it having 50 people there or 500 people there, it does make a difference," Keates said.

"When there's no atmosphere and no people shouting, does that influence the referee's decision and what he does in that split second? Yes, I believe so.

"It will be at a detriment to us if we go into games and the opposition have got fans in there."

The Welsh Government have announced nine trial events across sport and culture to manage the return of audiences as Covid restrictions ease.

Wales' game against Albania on 5 June will have 4,000 spectators and both Swansea City and Newport County will be allowed crowds for their play-off games.

"When you see things start to move, the wheels start to turn and a little more freedom for the whole country we hopes something might fall in our favour," Keates told BBC Sport Wales.

"You've seen what's happening down in south Wales and hoped maybe they could possibly use ourselves as well.

"As I believe we're still chatting with the Welsh Government so hopefully something may be able to give."

Wrexham confirmed in a statement that the club can request permission to have fans in attendance at any home play-off game, adding: "This opportunity is comparable with that provided to both Swansea City and Newport County.

"The club are now accelerating the work required to make this application. The earliest date that fans could therefore be admitted to the Racecourse Ground would be 5/6 June but of course, this will not become a reality unless the club finishes fifth or above in the Vanarama National League."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "A selection of events to be included in the proposed pilot programme was made on the basis of discussion with venues, local authorities and event organisers, seeking a spread across types of events and locations across Wales."