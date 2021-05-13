Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

This season's semi-finals were played at an empty Hampden

There will be 600 fans at the Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Hibernian after permission was granted to allow spectators inside Hampden.

The Scottish FA had applied for 2,000 to be allowed following the seating template used for Euro 2020 games.

However, the Scottish government says two-metre physical distancing will be needed, rather than the 1.5m that will allow 12,000 fans at the Euros.

The Scottish FA concedes the figure is "less than anticipated".

However, it still welcomed the news that fans will be able to attend the showpiece event on 22 May.

"At two-metre physical distancing, the number of spectators able to be hosted in the approved areas of the stadium reduces to 600 in total - 300 per club," it added in a statement.

Hibs say they are "considering the fairest and best way to distribute tickets" and will tell fans on Friday what that will be.

Earlier in the week, Uefa had acceded to a request to have a crowd at the game, which comes while the stadium is under their control in the build up to Euro 2020.

As of Monday, at least 500 fans people can attend outdoor events in Scotland without specific permission.

The Scottish FA had said in April that no supporters would be inside the national stadium for the final.

It was initially claimed that the preparatory work for the Euros would prevent Hampden receiving a safety certificate from the local authorities, then Uefa's management of the stadium was cited as an issue.

However, with agreement struck to have 12,000 fans inside Hampden for Euro 2020 matches in June and Wembley accommodating fans while under Uefa control, fresh attempts were made to strike a deal.