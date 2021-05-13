Tiernan Lynch's Larne drew with Linfield at Inver Park in April

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 15 May Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary with in-game goal clips on the BBC Sport NI website; live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport NI website

Linfield manager David Healy said his players are hungry to secure the Irish Premiership title at the first attempt on Saturday.

The Blues host Larne at Windsor Park knowing that a point would seal their third league success in a row.

With an Irish Cup semi-final to follow on Tuesday against Ballymena United, Healy did not try and downplay how important this period is for his side.

"At Linfield the ultimate goal is just being successful," he said.

"How successful we are will be determined by how well we play and how well we manage ourselves over the next two or three games.

"The first opportunity we have to be successful is on Saturday against a very good Larne side who won again on Tuesday night. We have had quite a few good games against them, they play in a proper manner which makes it difficult for you to play against.

"Our home record has been really strong this year, we have drawn twice and lost once in a serious amount of games that were thrown in.

"We have an opportunity on Saturday if we do the right things and we are hungry enough to go and win another title, which the players are as they proved on Tuesday night."

The Irish Premiership's weekend action gets under way on Friday night with Glenavon hosting Warrenpoint Town in a bottom-six encounter that is being streamed on the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

Coleraine are currently in second place, nine points behind Linfield, and they travel to sixth-placed Crusaders knowing that only win would keep alive any lingering hopes they have of winning the title should the holders slip up.

Second place and a guaranteed European place is still very much up for grabs and Glentoran, a point behind Coleraine in third, will be aiming to recover from their Irish Cup exit by defeating Cliftonville at the Oval.

In Saturday's other two fixtures in the bottom section, basement side Dungannon Swifts are at home to Ballymena United while Carrick Rangers travel to Portadown.