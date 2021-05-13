Derry City's last league win came against Comber Rec Ladies in July 2019

Derry City manager Kevin McLaughlin has said that teams will be in for a shock if they do not respect his players after the Candystripes ended a long wait for a Women's Premiership victory.

A Lauren Cregan goal saw Derry beat Sion Swifts 1-0 and record their first top-flight win since July 2019.

McLaughlin praised his players, who had lost their opening two games, and said there is more to come from them.

"If teams don't respect us then they are in for a shock," he said.

"It is a case of gaining respect. I have been in now for the last two or three seasons and it has been a case of us trying to get respect. Teams just sit on top of us and feel that we cannot get out, but now we can, we are winning battles all over the park.

"The opposition are now leaving the full half of the pitch for us to run into, so if we win our one-to-one battles we will get in behind them.

"It is only the beginning. I feel satisfied but this is just a win, we have got to keep going. We are not even the finished article. Grace's goal last week kick-started a few things for us and this performance came off a good performance last week.

"We knew we had to fix a few things because of the goals and we did the tonight. We battled for a win but we still have lots of things to work on and improve, which we will aim to do next week."

Goal 'felt like slow motion' for Cregan

Cregan's goal separated the sides at the Brandywell

Derry's win and first points of the season sees them sitting in fifth place in the table after three matches, level on points with fourth-placed Crusaders and three ahead of Sion at the bottom.

Cregan's goal was a clever lob over the visiting goalkeeper that bounced just before going in, and the forward said she had an anxious wait before celebrating.

"It took me a while to notice it went over, making sure it crossed the line because it was like in the slow motion," she said.

"I'm just so excited and happy, I feel like we really deserved it as we have been pushing on for a couple of years now to try and get improvement with every match - we are just delighted to get the win.

"I think it has been a positive camp this year so far, we had tough losses in previous weeks but we can see the improvements coming every week and it is important to build on that.

"With the rivalry with Sion, everyone was 100% up for it and heart got us over the line in the end. It is a lot down to the management, since Kevin took over he has been telling us to buy into it and buy into it, and I think this year a lot of players have done that.

"Seeing what he wants actually working has made us believe in ourselves and it is definitely due to the management."