Hayden Mullins joined Colchester as number two to Steve Ball in September 2020

League Two side Colchester United have named interim boss Hayden Mullins as their permanent head coach.

The former Portsmouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace midfielder, 42, stepped up from his role as assistant to take charge of the U's last eight games, gaining 12 points to avoid relegation.

Colchester finished the season 20th, six points clear of the bottom two.

Mullins was twice caretaker boss at Watford but this is his first full-time senior management role.

Ex-Bristol Rovers, MK Dons and Exeter manager Paul Tisdale had worked alongside Mullins at Colchester in an advisory role but it is not known whether he will remain at the Essex club.

Steve Ball and Wayne Brown were both sacked by the U's last season before Mullins stepped into the position.