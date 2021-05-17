Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
DumbartonDumbarton19:35Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium

Dumbarton v Edinburgh City

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22117440182240
2Airdrieonians22122835241138
3Cove Rangers22106628181036
4Montrose229673333033
5Falkirk229582926332
6East Fife2210393033-333
7Peterhead2292112427-329
8Clyde2282122738-1126
9Dumbarton2274111424-1025
10Forfar2245131837-1917
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories