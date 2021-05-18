Tranmere Rovers v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Tranmere are hopeful 21-goal top scorer James Vaughan (left) will be able to play some part against Morecambe

Tranmere Rovers caretaker Ian Dawes has said the club has to "move on" after boss Keith Hill was sacked after the final game of the regular season.

Dawes, who led the club for five games in November after the sacking of Mike Jackson, will be in charge for their play-off semi-final against Morecambe.

"You don't have too much time to dwell on it. It's happened and we move on," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"There is a task at hand and we have to go into it in the right frame of mind."

Dawes won four and drew one of his five games in charge before Hill took over but does not feel his previous good record will add to the pressure on him.

"I've not thought about it that much in that regard. I haven't had time to think about emotions but I'm sure I'll feel it on the day, especially with there being fans back in the ground," he added.

Striker James Vaughan could make his first start since 27 February in Thursday's first leg against the Shrimps, with the second to follow on Sunday.

The 32-year-old had knee surgery in March and has only been able to feature as a substitute in three games since then.

Rovers have won just five of 16 games since Vaughan's injury but Dawes feels they have enough quality even if the ex-Everton man is not able to start.

"We know Vaughany is a top player and a top person on the pitch but the lack of goals wasn't just down to him not playing. We all have to take that responsibility on because there are other players capable of scoring and creating goals," Dawes said.

"We don't know if he will be fit or not and we can't just rely on him if he is."

Shrimps can 'show how good they are'

Morecambe's final-day 2-0 win over Bradford was not enough for automatic promotion as they finished one point behind third-placed Bolton

Morecambe boss Derek Adams insists his players did not need picking up after they failed to secure automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season.

The Shrimps, who are looking to reach the third tier in English football for the first time in their history, beat Bradford City but Bolton's win at Crawley and Cambridge's victory over Grimsby consigned them to fourth place.

"We've worked very hard to get to this stage of the season and the players are looking forward to the games," Adams told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We couldn't have asked for any more than taking automatic promotion to the final day of the season.

"We find ourselves in the play-offs and we would have taken that at the start of the season. It's a fantastic occasion for the players to show how good they are."