When Saturday comes, it will be either St Johnstone or Hibernian who will make history in the 136th Scottish Cup.

In recent years there have been some jaw-dropping finals in the famous tournament. But the question is, which is the greatest of them all?

BBC Sport Scotland has compiled a shortlist of 15 matches packed with gallons of goals, extra-time excitement and dollops of drama. We even have a goalkeeper with a ruptured spleen if that does it for you.

Voting closes at 23:59 BST on Friday. May the best final win...

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

1973 - Rangers v Celtic (3-2)

Over 122,000 packed into Hampden to take in this five-goal thriller. Celtic had just secured eight-in-a-row and took the lead through Kenny Dalglish. However, in their centenary year and manager Jock Wallace's first season, Rangers wanted to spoil the party, the game settled by a spectacular tap-in.

Tom Forsyth's strike on the hour clinched the cup for Rangers

1979 - Rangers v Hibernian (3-2 aet)

Third time lucky with this one. The initial match ended goalless and so did the replay. After extra time in the third encounter, there was finally a winner.

Derek Johnstone scored twice and a flying header own goal from Arthur Duncan countered efforts for Hibs from Tony Higgins and Ally McLeod.

1982 - Aberdeen v Rangers (4-1 aet)

Another extra-time classic. This iconic match was forced beyond the 90 minutes as the sides were locked at 1-1. A masterclass from Alex Ferguson's side followed and confirmed that a team outside the Old Firm won the Scottish Cup for the first time in 12 years. And remember Neale Cooper's celebration...

Neale Cooper slams in Aberdeen's fourth goal against Rangers in the 1982 final

1988 - Celtic v Dundee United (2-1)

United were looking to end their Scottish Cup hoodoo while Celtic were chasing their first league and cup double since 1977. A brace from Frank McAvennie marked Celtic's centenary year in style and ensured Margaret Thatcher would be presenting the trophy to Roy Aitken.

1991 - Motherwell v Dundee United (4-3 aet)

It was the final that had everything. Two brothers in charge of the teams, iconic players, a goalie with a ruptured spleen and broken ribs, a comeback to force extra time, and a super sub winning the cup after scoring from the bench in every round. Take a bow Stevie Kirk.

If Danish breweries did cup finals...

1994 - Dundee United v Rangers (1-0)

A historic final for many a reason. Having previously played in six finals and been on the losing end each occasion, it was United's time at long last. Craig Brewster's goal also made Ivan Golac the first manager from outside the United Kingdom to win the Scottish Cup.

1998 - Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (2-1)

The final that marked the end of Rangers' dominance. In his last match for the club, Ibrox legend Ally McCoist scored a late consolation goal, while Andy Goram, Richard Gough, Stuart McCall, Ian Durrant and Brian Laudrup also said their farewells. Colin Cameron and Stephane Adam were the heroes for the Edinburgh side.

Hearts got their revenge after the 1996 final and secured their first major trophy in 26 years.

Sportscene's intro to 1998 Scottish Cup final, Hearts v Rangers

2002 - Rangers v Celtic (3-2)

Epitomises winning a game at the death. Celtic took the lead twice in the game and unlike most Old Firm ties, the trailing side got the better of their rivals in the end. Peter Lovenkrands' header with 10 seconds to go broke the hearts of Martin O'Neill's side.

Peter Lovenkrands wheels away after netting a dramatic winner at the death for Rangers in the 2002 final

2006 - Heart of Midlothian v Gretna (1-1, 4-2 pens)

Gretna had only been in the Scottish Football League since 2002 and were continuously creating history. They were the first side from the third tier of Scottish football to make the final. Old timers, Hearts, were six-time winners and used their experience when it came to penalties.

2008 - Rangers v Queen of the South (3-2)

Just days after losing out on the league, Rangers were in their 50th Scottish Cup final. A maiden outing for Queen of the South, who had not played a league game for nearly a month, made this an interesting encounter with help from a Kris Boyd double.

2012 - Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian (5-1)

The first Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup Final since 1896 certainly delivered. In one of the most one-sided affairs in cup history, Paulo Sergio more than got the better of Pat Fenlon on the afternoon as Rudi Skacel secured hero status for the team in maroon.

Marius Zaliukas and Mark Ridgers celebrate after battering Hibernian

2015- Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk (2-1)

Championship side and two-time Scottish Cup winners Falkirk could not halt Premiership foes and maiden finalists Inverness CT from securing the victory. John Hughes' side went down to 10 men with 15 minutes to go while 1-0 up and, despite an equaliser, the Highlanders grabbed a winner through James Vincent with four minutes to play.

2016 - Hibernian v Rangers (3-2)

A standout in recent years. The first final to be contested by two teams outside the top flight proved to be iconic. The injury-time rising header from David Gray brought the Edinburgh side's 114-year wait for Scottish Cup victory to a dramatic end.

'I'll never be the most famous person from Roslin now'

2017 - Celtic v Aberdeen (2-1)

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic were hunting history. An unprecedented 'Invinvicble Treble' was on the cards. Against all the odds, Aberdeen took the lead but in a season of sheer dominance, Celtic delivered right at the death. Cue Tom Rogic.

2020 - Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (3-3, 4-3 pens)

History beckoned again for Celtic. While the hunt for 10-in-a-row was crumbling, the delayed Scottish Cup from the previous season offered a chink of light. The 'Quadruple Treble' was eventually secured on penalties as the Championship side took the holders all the way.