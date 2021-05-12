Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City's lead at the top of SWPL 1 was cut to four points with six games to play as both sides missed penalties in a 0-0 draw with Celtic.

Rangers bounced back from their defeat to the league leaders on Sunday by thrashing bottom club Hearts 4-0 to move back into title contention.

Motherwell earned their third victory of the season by overcoming Forfar Farmington 1-0 at Station Park.

Elsewhere, Hibernian and Spartans played out a 1-1 draw.

It was a tale of two goalkeepers as Janine van Wyk spurned the opportunity to put Glasgow ahead 30 minutes in as her penalty was saved by Chloe Logan in the Celtic goal.

Later Lee Alexander stepped up to thwart Sarah Ewens from the spot after a dubious penalty decision was awarded following a challenge from Alexander on Celtic's Rachel Donaldson.

Jenna Clark was sent off late for the away side on as she brought down the goal-bound Jacynta but Celtic could not make their advantage count.

At the Oriam, goals from Zoe Ness, Sonia O'Neil and a Lizzie Arnot double gave Rangers victory in Edinburgh.

Motherwell moved within two points of Forfar as Jade Gallon's strike was enough to give them maximum points.

Hibs and Spartans played out a determined draw as they remained fifth and fourth respectively.

Caley Gibb gave the away side the lead before it was cancelled out by Leah Eddie's flick 10 minutes from time.