French Coupe de France
MontpellierMontpellier2PSGParis Saint Germain2
Paris Saint Germain win 6-5 on penalties

Montpellier 2-2 Paris St-Germain (5-6 on penalties): PSG reach French Cup final

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored 39 club goals in all competitions for Paris St-Germain this season

Paris St-Germain reached the French Cup final as they edged out Montpellier 6-5 in a semi-final penalty shootout.

Moise Kean scored the winning penalty after Montpellier's Junior Sambia had blasted his spot-kick over the bar.

Kylian Mbappe had put PSG ahead, but Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde equalised.

A brilliant solo Mbappe run, after he collected the ball near the halfway line, restored PSG's lead, but Andy Delort scored late on to make it 2-2 and take the tie to penalties.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Montpellier

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Bertaud
  • 2SouquetSubstituted forMavididiat 45'minutes
  • 4Da Silva
  • 3Congré
  • 6Sambia
  • 12FerriBooked at 52minsSubstituted forLe Tallecat 68'minutes
  • 11SavanierBooked at 89mins
  • 7Ristic
  • 25MolletBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDollyat 86'minutes
  • 10Laborde
  • 9Delort

Substitutes

  • 13Chotard
  • 14Le Tallec
  • 19Mavididi
  • 20Dolly
  • 21Wahi
  • 26Benchama
  • 30Carvalho
  • 31Cozza
  • 32Skuletic

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forNeymarat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 25BakkerBooked at 89mins
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forDraxlerat 72'minutes
  • 8Paredes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forDaniloat 81'minutes
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 73'minutes
  • 9Icardi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forKeanat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 10Neymar
  • 11Di María
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 18Kean
  • 23Draxler
  • 31Dagba
  • 34Simons
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamMontpellierAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home15
Away24
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport