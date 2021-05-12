Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe has scored 39 club goals in all competitions for Paris St-Germain this season

Paris St-Germain reached the French Cup final as they edged out Montpellier 6-5 in a semi-final penalty shootout.

Moise Kean scored the winning penalty after Montpellier's Junior Sambia had blasted his spot-kick over the bar.

Kylian Mbappe had put PSG ahead, but Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde equalised.

A brilliant solo Mbappe run, after he collected the ball near the halfway line, restored PSG's lead, but Andy Delort scored late on to make it 2-2 and take the tie to penalties.

More to follow.