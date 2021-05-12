Paris St-Germain reached the French Cup final as they edged out Montpellier 6-5 in a semi-final penalty shootout.
Moise Kean scored the winning penalty after Montpellier's Junior Sambia had blasted his spot-kick over the bar.
Kylian Mbappe had put PSG ahead, but Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde equalised.
A brilliant solo Mbappe run, after he collected the ball near the halfway line, restored PSG's lead, but Andy Delort scored late on to make it 2-2 and take the tie to penalties.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Montpellier
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Bertaud
- 2SouquetSubstituted forMavididiat 45'minutes
- 4Da Silva
- 3Congré
- 6Sambia
- 12FerriBooked at 52minsSubstituted forLe Tallecat 68'minutes
- 11SavanierBooked at 89mins
- 7Ristic
- 25MolletBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDollyat 86'minutes
- 10Laborde
- 9Delort
Substitutes
- 13Chotard
- 14Le Tallec
- 19Mavididi
- 20Dolly
- 21Wahi
- 26Benchama
- 30Carvalho
- 31Cozza
- 32Skuletic
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forNeymarat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 25BakkerBooked at 89mins
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forDraxlerat 72'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forDaniloat 81'minutes
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 73'minutes
- 9Icardi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forKeanat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 10Neymar
- 11Di María
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 18Kean
- 23Draxler
- 31Dagba
- 34Simons
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11