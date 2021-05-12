Last updated on .From the section European Football

Yannick Carrasco (number 21) has scored four goals with four assists in his past seven La Liga games for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid moved a step closer to becoming Spanish champions for the first time since 2014 with a tense home victory over Real Sociedad.

Yannick Carrasco put Atletico ahead when he collected Marcos Llorente's ball over the top of the Sociedad defence and finished past Alex Remiro.

Angel Correa doubled the hosts' lead with a first-time finish following Luis Suarez's excellent through ball.

Igor Zubeldia scored late on for Sociedad but Atletico held on to win.

Atletico will win the Spanish title for the 11th time in their history if they win both their last two matches.

They play at home against 11th-placed Osasuna on Sunday, 16 May before ending the campaign a week later away at a Real Valladolid side that are 18th and in the relegation zone.

