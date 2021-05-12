Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad: Diego Simeone's side two wins from becoming champions

Yannick Carrasco
Yannick Carrasco (number 21) has scored four goals with four assists in his past seven La Liga games for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid moved a step closer to becoming Spanish champions for the first time since 2014 with a tense home victory over Real Sociedad.

Yannick Carrasco put Atletico ahead when he collected Marcos Llorente's ball over the top of the Sociedad defence and finished past Alex Remiro.

Angel Correa doubled the hosts' lead with a first-time finish following Luis Suarez's excellent through ball.

Igor Zubeldia scored late on for Sociedad but Atletico held on to win.

Atletico will win the Spanish title for the 11th time in their history if they win both their last two matches.

They play at home against 11th-placed Osasuna on Sunday, 16 May before ending the campaign a week later away at a Real Valladolid side that are 18th and in the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forKondogbiaat 73'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forSequeiraat 73'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 81'minutes
  • 21Carrasco

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Giménez
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Remiro
  • 2Zaldua
  • 6ElustondoSubstituted forZubeldiaat 69'minutes
  • 15SagnanSubstituted forPacheco Dozagaratat 59'minutes
  • 20MonrealSubstituted forLópezat 59'minutes
  • 14Guridi
  • 36Zubimendi
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 10OyarzabalSubstituted forMerquelanzat 69'minutes
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 19IsakSubstituted forBautistaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Illarramendi
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 11Januzaj
  • 13Moyá
  • 16Guevara
  • 17Merquelanz
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 21Silva
  • 24Le Normand
  • 25Bautista
  • 26Pacheco Dozagarat
  • 28López
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Portu (Real Sociedad).

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).

  7. Post update

    Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1. Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Luis Suárez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martín Merquelanz (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Portu (Real Sociedad) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Roberto López.

  14. Post update

    Martín Merquelanz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  17. Post update

    Martín Merquelanz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

  20. Post update

    Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid36248463234080
2Barcelona36237683364776
3Real Madrid35229460263475
4Sevilla36235852292374
5Real Sociedad3615111054371756
6Real Betis35159114547-254
7Villarreal351313953421152
8Celta Vigo361311125153-250
9Ath Bilbao361113124639746
10Granada35136164457-1345
11Osasuna361111143645-944
12Cádiz361110153353-2043
13Levante36913144353-1040
14Valencia36912154652-639
15Alavés36811173254-2235
16Getafe36810182642-1634
17Huesca36712173452-1833
18Real Valladolid35516143249-1731
19Elche36612182954-2530
20Eibar35611182746-1929
View full Spanish La Liga table

