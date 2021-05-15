MOTDx has been on the road again with its Wonderkids series, featuring some of the most exciting young footballers in the UK.

The latest quartet to be featured were Ronnie McGrath, Delano Splatt, Amani Richards and Keelan Williams.

Here you can find out more about the four players - and see how they got on.

Ronnie McGrath

Leeds and England youth player Ronnie McGrath smashes MOTDx skills challenge

Age: 16

Team: Leeds United

Position: Right winger

Bio: Scouted by Leeds from local grassroots side Heworth when he was eight, McGrath has made a name for himself by scoring plenty of goals and made his under-18s debut at the age of 15. In April, he was called up by England to face Wales Under-16s.

Delano Splatt

Fulham wonderkid Delano Splatt, 16, takes on our MOTDx challenge

Age: 16

Team: Fulham

Position: Midfielder

Londoner Splatt started his career at Dulwich Hamlet before joining Fulham aged 11. He made his under-18s debut aged 15 and last year played the full 90 minutes on his debut for the under-17s in a Premier League Cup match.

Amani Richards

Arsenal's Amani Richards is next to take on our MOTDx 50-second challenge

Age: 16

Team: Arsenal

Position: Centre-forward

Richards was first scouted by a professional club at 12, while playing for grassroots side Essex Road Giants. He signed for Chelsea, amid interest from a host of other top clubs, and spent four years there, during which time he was called up by England Under-16s. Richards, who grew up in Islington, moved to his boyhood club Arsenal in March, becoming the first schoolboy to play for the Gunners' under-23s since Reiss Nelson in 2015.

Keelan Williams

Burnley defender Keelan Williams takes on our 50-second challenge

Age: 17

Team: Burnley

Position: Right-back

A strong, quick and direct right-back who came through the Liverpool academy. Remind you of anyone? Trent Alexander-Arnold, maybe? Or even Keelan's older brother Neco? Williams was at Liverpool until last summer, when he moved to Burnley, and was recently called up by Wales' Under-18s.