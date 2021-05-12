Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea's Cuthbert will have 'goosebumps' in Champions League final

Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert says she does not feel nervous for Sunday's Champions League final against Barcelona despite describing it as "potentially one of the biggest moments of her life".

The Women's Super League Champions are aiming for a clean sweep of trophies.

Cuthbert, 22, is the first Scot to feature in Europe's showpiece event since Julie Fleeting in 2007.

"It's potentially the biggest week of my life so far," Cuthbert said.

"So getting everything right for me is really important his week - so that if I'm called upon, I'm ready.

"I think I'll have goosebumps coming on if I play a Champions League final. There's a different buzz around the changing room in the Champions League.

"Getting on in a Champions League final would be dream stuff, especially for a young Scottish girl like me. It doesn't really happen to us very often."

Chelsea are only the second English club to reach the women's Champions League final, and have an opportunity to win an historic quadruple after adding the WSL crown to their League Cup triumph earlier in the campaign.

Cuthbert has made 19 appearances this term, scoring twice, and says she has no concerns ahead of the biggest moment of her club career.

"I don't have any [nerves]," the Scotland forward says.

"I don't get any in the lead up, until the first ball is kicked. I probably feel my first set of nerves 10 seconds before the whistle goes to start the game.

"I try not to take life too seriously, as soon as you take life too seriously you become overwhelmed. Just have a laugh and enjoy it. You might never get this moment again so make the most of it."