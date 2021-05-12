Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Since joining Southampton Bertrand (second right) has played 17 times for England, scoring once against Malta in 2017

Left-back Ryan Bertrand will leave Southampton when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined the Saints for £12m from Chelsea in February 2015, after spending six months on loan on the south coast.

He has made 240 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals and assisting 20 more.

Bertrand said: "It has been a difficult decision but the time has come for me to seek a new challenge."

He said he his decision to leave had been made "in the last 48 hours", adding that "comments that I had not accepted an offer previously are not true".

During his time at St Mary's he was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2015-16, when he was part of the Southampton team that recorded their best Premier League finish of sixth.

He was also part of the Saints team that lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the 2017 League Cup final, and has played in two FA Cup semi-finals.