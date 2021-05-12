Last updated on .From the section Coventry

The Sky Blues will return to Coventry in August after two seasons in Birmingham at St Andrew's

Coventry City have released seven players following their first season back in the Championship.

Strikers Max Biamou and Amadou Bakayoko will leave when their contracts officially expire on 30 June.

Midfielders Dan Bartlett and Jordan Young are also set to leave, along with defenders Joe Newton, Jordon Thompson and Morgan Williams.

But captain Liam Kelly, 31, and defender Kyle McFadzean, 34, are among eight players to earn new deals.

Midfielder Kelly, who joined the Sky Blues from Leyton Orient in 2017, is now on a deal until June 2023, while McFadzean, a free transfer from Burton Albion in 2019, has signed until June 2022.

Goalkeeper Ben Wilson has also signed until June 2023, while midfielder Jodi Jones, who missed the entire 2020-21 season through injury, has a new one-year deal.

A one-year option has been activated on defender Dom Hyam's contract, while options have also been taken up on deals for striker David Bremang and midfielders Jack Burroughs and Jonny Ngandu.

Loan players Leo Ostigard and Viktor Gyokeres (Brighton), Ben Sheaf (Arsenal), Sam McCallum (Norwich City) and Matty James (Leicester City) have all returned to their respective parent clubs.

The Sky Blues, who finished 16th in the Championship, 12 points clear of the drop, will return to Coventry in August to share a ground with rugby union landlords Wasps after two seasons in Birmingham at St Andrew's.