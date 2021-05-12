Last updated on .From the section Football

Owen and Fabregas have been sparring on Twitter

Which is harder - sticking the ball in the net, or making the pass to the person who sticks the ball in the net?

It became a live issue earlier this week when Jamie Carragher opted to put Tottenham forward Son Heung-min in his team of the season external-link ahead of Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah.

Salah has scored 20 goals to Son's 17, but the Spurs man has contributed 10 assists to Salah's four.

And while fantasy football players will be only too aware that greater stock is placed in scoring goals - given they can bring up to twice as many points as an assist - which is more difficult?

Well two former Premier League winners - Michael Owen and Cesc Fabregas - have been sparring on Twitter.

Former Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke forward Owen, whose 150 Premier League goals put him in the top 10 overall, isn't happy with the amount of credit being doled out to the supporting cast.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Fabregas disagrees.

The Spaniard provided 111 assists - second only to Manchester United's Ryan Giggs in Premier League history - as well as scoring 50 goals in his 350 appearances.

Well, he would say that, right?

Clearly, both pundits have too much skin in the game to be entirely objective here. We need a balanced opinion.

Welcome former West Ham, Leeds and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Representing the defence

In fact, why not get a whole squad to weigh in?

Neville Southall, what are you saying?

We love this game.